Another Mild Day For Wednesday

Today's Forecast: It’s going to be another sensational afternoon across the area.Our rain chances are pretty low overall, but there is a chance of a few sprinkles early in the day west of the divide that should exit early in the day and then a few stronger thunderstorms in extreme southern Gallatin County near West Yellowstone for the late afternoon or evening.Otherwise, you should expect dry conditions with highs in the low or middle 70s with a light breeze.

BOZEMAN: High: 75; Low: 49. It looks to be sunny and mild with highs in the middle 70s for today and a light breeze out of the east by the afternoon between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 75; Low: 48. A stray morning shower is possible, but we are primarily looking at dry conditions through most of the day.

DILLON: High: 78; Low: 52. We are going to see pleasant sunshine for most of the day with a few afternoon clouds trying to roll.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 75; Low: 42. Look for mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day with a good shot of rain and thunderstorms for the late afternoon and evening.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Rain Forecast

DRY STRETCH COMING TO AN END: For your Wednesday, we still hold onto a weak high pressure system that should keep thing relatively dry outside of a stray sprinkle west of the divide for the morning.There is also a decent chance that the late afternoon could bring a round of heavier rain near 5 PM near West Yellowstone.The changes really begin to move in with scattered showers for the morning on Thursday and again throughout the day on Friday as our next system continues to wind up and move across the west.Highs for Saturday and Sunday will fall significantly with highs nearly 20° below the seasonal average leaving our daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday in the 50s with periodic rain.