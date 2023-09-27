Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another round of cool and wet weather this weekend

SEP27JET.png
Posted at 1:38 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 15:38:30-04

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance is clipping NW Montana today into tonight with scattered valley rain and a little high mountain snow. Most of SW Montana will not be impacted by this system with the exception of the Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Philipsburg areas which could see a few isolated showers.

Looking ahead to the weekend a broad trough of Low-pressure will move over the entire region producing cooler than temperatures and a good chance for valley rain with snow possible above 7,000’.

It will not be raining all day Saturday and Sunday but scattered off and on showers are likely Saturday with a higher probability of wet weather on Sunday.

Temperatures next week will remain cooler than normal.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!