Another round of cool and wet weather this weekend

BOZEMAN – A weak disturbance is clipping NW Montana today into tonight with scattered valley rain and a little high mountain snow. Most of SW Montana will not be impacted by this system with the exception of the Anaconda, Deer Lodge, Philipsburg areas which could see a few isolated showers.

Looking ahead to the weekend a broad trough of Low-pressure will move over the entire region producing cooler than temperatures and a good chance for valley rain with snow possible above 7,000’.

It will not be raining all day Saturday and Sunday but scattered off and on showers are likely Saturday with a higher probability of wet weather on Sunday.

Temperatures next week will remain cooler than normal.