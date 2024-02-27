Another round of snow, cold and wind coming soon

BOZEMAN – Another round of snow, cold and wind will impact Montana. A new large Pacific storm is building in the Gulf of Alaska and will send another strong cold front across the state beginning Thursday.

Ahead of this system temperatures will be rising but behind this storm temperatures will be trending colder than normal by the weekend.

A healthy stream of moisture will impact NW Montana tonight through Thursday with significant travel hazards for Lookout Pass.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER STORM WARNING above 4,000’ just west of Missoula through the Idaho Panhandle Wednesday 2 am to 5 pm. Lookout Pass could see 6”-12” of new snow along with wind gusts to 45 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Livingston to Big Timber region from Midnight Tuesday to noon on Wednesday. The reason for the advisory is increasing surface wind gusts 45 to 65 mph producing considerable areas of blowing snow and lower visibility travel hazards.

The National Weather Service issued a HIGH WIND WARNING for the US 287 corridor in Madison County including Ennis and Norris Hill from Midnight Tuesday to 5 pm Thursday. Sustained SW wind 30 to 40 mph and peak gusts 60 to 70 mph are possible. High Wind Warnings also include the northern front range.

As temperatures moderate Wednesday into Thursday look for melting snow to occur and refreezing of wet roads at night. This means your morning commutes will be icy to very icy whereas the evening commutes will be wet to icy.