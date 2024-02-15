Another round of snow tonight into Friday morning

BOZEMAN – Another round of snow will develop over SW Montana Thursday night into Friday morning.

An area of Low-pressure will spin through the region and wrap around bands of snow will impact SW Montana producing more difficult wintry travel conditions by Friday morning.

The National Weather Service Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories continue through Friday morning.

Plan on slow-go for your Friday morning commute with areas of snow and blowing snow, snow covered and icy roads, and lower visibility.

The good news is this storm system will exit the region entirely by Friday afternoon and skies will be clearing with improved overall travel conditions for Friday evening.

Temperatures will be much colder by Saturday morning with clear skies and possibly slightly below zero for most of SW Montana with the exception of our classic cold valleys like West Yellowstone and Wisdom as these areas can produce their own Arctic air with morning lows –10 to –20 below.

A general warming trend will begin over the weekend with above normal temperatures developing by early next week.