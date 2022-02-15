Another round of snow Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – Another round of snow and cold will impact most of Montana Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon.

A deep trough of Low-pressure is currently sitting over Montana pulling in colder air from the North and paving the way for another shot of moisture to move in later tonight.

kbzk

Road conditions are improving Tuesday afternoon and most roads are now wet. Those wet roads will likely turn icy overnight and with more snow in the forecast plan on very icy road conditions Wednesday morning.

A third shot of snow is likely Thursday afternoon but this should favor higher mountains with accumulations and only hit and miss flurries for lower valleys.

Over the next 24 hours through mid-day Wednesday valleys could see another 1”-4” of snow with trace amounts around Dillon. Mountain passes could see another 2”-6” of snow tonight into Wednesday.

kbzk

The National Weather Service has issued new WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for tonight through Wednesday afternoon.

Plan on wintry travel conditions with snow, low visibility, wet slushy roads and plenty of ice underneath the new snow.