Another shot of snow is likely over mountain ranges tonight

BOZEMAN – Another shot of mountain snow will impact Idaho and Montana tonight into Tuesday morning. This system should pass in and out of the region quickly thus heavy snow is not likely.

The best chance for moderate snow accumulations will be across the far western half of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory through 8 am Tuesday for far western Montana above 4,000’ there could be 4”-8” of total snow. This will impact Lookout Pass on I-90.

kbzk

Locally, mountain ranges over SW Montana could see several inches of snow as well but this storm should quickly exit the region by Tuesday morning.

Another very weak disturbance could bring additional rain or snow to SW Montana Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will remain slightly cooler than normal for the rest of the week and come very close to normal levels by the upcoming weekend.