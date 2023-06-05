Another week of thunderstorms for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – This week will be like last week as the atmosphere is unstable with a persistent moisture feed out of the south.

Daily late afternoon thunderstorms are possible over SW Montana through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

Some of the afternoon thunderstorms could be slow movers producing areas of moderate to heavy rain. The Weather Prediction Center Excessive Rainfall forecast for Thursday has a higher probability for heavy rain over SW Montana and this will continue to keep a chance for flash flooding alive late week.

Overall temperatures will remain near to above normal this week into next week but there is also a good chance for above normal precipitation.

The storms late last week through the first weekend in June produced moderate to heavy rainfall locally and many of the local reporting stations are above normal for precipitation. Bozeman MSU for the first 5 days of June has over 1 and a half inches of rain with Dillon and West Yellowstone on the lower side around 3 tenths of an inch.

Billings, Laurel, Red Lodge areas over the weekend reported 4” to 5.5” of rainfall. This did produce localized flooding especially in poor drainage areas.