Arctic blast arrives tonight

BOZEMAN – A mild Tuesday afternoon ahead of an Arctic front arriving tonight. This next weather maker will bring increasing snow and wind along with much colder temperatures by Thursday morning.

This front will pass through from NE to SW and should produce widespread light to moderate snow over SW Montana. Plan on slow go travel conditions for your Thursday morning, Thursday evening, and Friday morning commutes especially if you need to travel over any local mountain pass.

The snow should diminish by Thursday afternoon and as skies clear temperatures will drop abruptly with lower valleys ending up between –5 and –20 below zero by Friday morning.

The cold air will linger through Saturday morning and again early morning lows will end up between –5 to –15 but temperatures will begin to slowly moderate by Saturday afternoon reaching the mid to upper 20s.

That slow warming trend will continue Sunday through Wednesday of next week and we could push above freezing during the day.

The National Weather Service continues a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Wednesday night through Thursday morning for SW Montana. Plan on wintry travel conditions at all levels and be prepared for extreme cold.

