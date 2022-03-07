Arctic cold and snow in the forecast beginning Monday night

BOZEMAN – Another Arctic blast is coming Monday night. An Arctic cold front will drop through the state from Canada and should produce widespread snow, blowing snow, well below zero wind chill temperatures through Wednesday morning.

After this storm exits the state we should see morning lows fall well below zero Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. The coldest forecast lows should arrive with clearing skies on Thursday morning with lower valleys falling between –10 to –20 below zero. Wind chills could be colder than –20 below zero Thursday morning as well.

The good news is this Arctic blast should be very short lived with a rapid warming trend coming by the weekend. Temperatures could shoot above normal by Saturday and there could even be a few lower 50s early next week.

Until then prepare for cold and snow with hazardous travel impacts Tuesday through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has a broad area of Montana under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Monday night through Wednesday morning with all counties in SW Montana under the advisory.

This means periods of snow, blowing snow, and bitter temperatures will produce difficult to hazardous travel conditions.

General snow accumulations for most lower valleys should be in the 2”-5” inch range with some valleys possibly picking up more than 6”. Mountains and passes could see 4”-8” inches of snow. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph will also produce areas of blowing snow and lower visibility.