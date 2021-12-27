Arctic cold to continue for most of this week and weekend

BOZEMAN – Arctic air covers most of Montana Monday with the coldest temperatures reported across the hi-line with morning lows around –20 to –25 degrees below zero and wind chills between –30 to –50 degrees below zero.

Temperatures did fall below zero locally across most of SW Montana Monday morning with single digits to teens below zero.

Look for more of the same tonight into Tuesday morning and again Wednesday morning. What will determine how far below zero our local lows drop will depend on cloud cover. Forecast models show partial clearing by early Tuesday morning but mostly cloudy with some snow by Wednesday morning.

The other weather-related impact to watch for in the coming days will be increasing surface wind. Ground snow is topped with a dry powdery layer and that is easily susceptible to create areas of blowing snow and low visibility. This could be a travel hazard Wednesday into Thursday.

Extended forecasts show temperatures trying to rise back to near normal levels by early next week.