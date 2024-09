BOZEMAN – A new High-pressure ridge is slowly building over the Pacific NW and extending into the Northern Rockies.

This should lock us into a dry and stable weather pattern with above normal temperatures through the weekend into early next week.

As conditions return to warm and dry fire danger will be increasing again so please use extreme caution while recreating and hunting this weekend.

Wildfire smoke will likely worsen over the next 5 to 7 days with a stronger west to SW flow aloft.