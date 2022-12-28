Back to normal weather through the weekend

BOZEMAN – Near normal to slightly below normal temperatures through the next 7 to 10 days.

There are several Pacific storms off the NW coast and most appear to be on the weaker side but there could be some occasional snow showers impacting SW Montana.

The next chance for snow will arrive Friday morning with scattered snow showers and gusty winds through Friday afternoon. Another similar disturbance will arrive Sunday with a few snow showers and continued chilly temperatures.

The beginning of next week should be mostly dry with slightly colder than normal temperatures.