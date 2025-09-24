Beautiful Fall weather pattern continues

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BOZEMAN – A beautiful stretch of mild Fall like weather will continue through the weekend. High-pressure is currently parked over the Pacific NW and extends over into the central and northern Rockies.

This will continue to produce chilly nighttime temperatures with mild to warm afternoon temperatures.

In fact, most of SW Montana will continue to see max temperatures 10 degrees or higher above the 30 year mean.

The next weather-maker will arrive next Tuesday with a cold front, a few showers, and trending cooler for the middle of next week.

