BOZEMAN – The forecast is short and sweet, above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation through the next 7 to 10 days.

Afternoon highs could run 5 to 15 degrees above normal especially by the middle of next week with some local lower valleys possibly reaching the upper 70s to very low 80s.

Morning lows will be chilly and under clear skies higher elevated valleys could see morning lows fall below freezing.