BIG storm building off the NW coast

BOZEMAN – A big pacific storm is building in the Gulf of Alaska and looks impressive on our visible satellite map.

The Pacific NW has a high probability for moderate to heavy rainfall out of this storm with high mountain snow in Washington, Oregon, and into Western Canada.

Most of this storm should lift to the NE over the top of Montana heading into the weekend with only a slight chance for rain or snow Saturday evening into early Sunday morning.

The flow aloft will be out of the SW, and this should bring well above normal temperatures across the entire region Friday into Saturday with only a slight drop in temperatures by Sunday.

