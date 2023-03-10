Blast of snow and wind Friday afternoon

BOZEMAN – Strong cold front will pass through Montana Friday afternoon and will exit the region by Saturday morning.

This front will produce scattered snow, gusty surface winds and snow squalls which are short intense bursts of snow reducing visibility down to zero.

There are Winter Storm Warnings, High Wind Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories covering most of SW Montana through midnight Friday and some are extended through 5 am Saturday.

The worst conditions are along the MT/ID state line from Monida Pass over to West Yellowstone through Yellowstone National Park. Heavy snow and wind gusts over 60 mph will produce dangerous travel conditions. In fact, Monida Pass was closed down south of Dillon by Friday late morning and all lanes are closed from Dubois, ID to the state line.

Check the Montana road report and the Idaho road report before you hit the road to see if roads are open and in good condition.

The weekend weather pattern will settle down behind the front with slightly cooler temperatures and lingering areas of gusty winds.

Temperatures are still likely to moderate by early next week.