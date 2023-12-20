Blast of winter like weather arrives Friday night and Saturday

BOZEMAN – A Pacific cold front will bring increasing widespread snow to Idaho and Montana Friday night into Saturday. Snow accumulations should be on the light side for lower valleys with 1”-4” still the most likely outcome. Mountains and passes should see several inches of snow and that means you need to plan for slow-go wintry travel conditions this weekend.

This storm system should be exiting SW Montana by Sunday afternoon with a cool and dry pattern lingering over the state by Christmas Day.

Temperatures next week will slowly moderate and rise slightly above normal melting most of the lower valley snowpack from Saturday's snowstorm.