Blast of winterlike weather this weekend

BOZEMAN – A littlewinterlike weather will impact Montana this weekend with accumulating snow over most mountain ranges.

Above 5,000’ snow could stick to the ground especially Saturday night into Sunday morning. Plan and wet roads over mountain passes with slush covered roads possible for higher passes like McDonald Pass and Homestake Pass.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up for the Butte-Blackfoot region and in Madison and Gallatin Counties above 5,000’.

The Absaroka-Beartooth region is under a Winter Storm Warning with 8”-16” of snow possible especially on North facing slopes Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

This storm system should exit the region by Sunday afternoon and as skies clear look for much colder temperatures by Monday morning with teens and 20s for early morning lows.

