Blocking high pressure and valley inversions this week

BOZEMAN – A very quiet weather pattern for SW Montana this week as High-pressure dominates the pattern with dry stable air and little wind.

This time of the year valley inversions, cold pools, and air stagnation become an issue especially west of the divide for lower valleys. Air quality conditions can worsen as valley inversions strengthen trapping pollutants near the surface.

Patchy valley fog is also a side effect of this type of pattern, especially near river bottoms and this can add travel delays.

This ridge pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend but should begin to break down next week with increasing storm activity.