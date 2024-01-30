Car wash friendly weather for a few days

BOZEMAN – The overall weather pattern will remain dry and mild through Thursday with a strong High-pressure ridge over the central and northern Rockies.

A SW flow aloft will continue to produce well above normal morning temperatures and afternoon temperatures, in fact, near record highs east of the divide.

Lower 60s are possible from Great Falls to Lewistown, down to Billings and over to Livingston again Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

SW Montana will see max temperatures in the low 40s to the low 50s for the next couple of days.

By the end of the week the ridge pattern breaks down and replacing it will be a broad trough of Low-pressure. This will kick off a cooling trend and produce mixed precipitation Friday afternoon with all snow by the weekend for valleys and mountain passes.

While there are great travel conditions through Thursday plan on wet roads that will turn icy by the weekend into early next week.