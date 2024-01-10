Caution! DANGEROUS winter weather through Monday

BOZEMAN – Caution DANGEROUS WINTER WEATHER will grip Montana Thursday through Monday!

Take it seriously to save life and property!

The National Weather Service has issued a huge variety of winter weather highlights from Winter Storm Warnings to Avalanche Warnings, Wind Chill Advisories, Wind Chill Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches across most Montana beginning Wednesday evening through the weekend.

The combination of deep cold Arctic air digging in at the surface and moist Pacific air overrunning the cold air will lead to areas of widespread snow Thursday into Friday and possibly lingering into Saturday morning.

Valley snow accumulations will be highly varied with 2”-4” and up to 4”-6” of powdery snow possible. Mountains and passes could see heavier snow. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph will produce areas of blowing and drifting snow at times Thursday into Friday.

Arctic air will reach the high-line of Montana by Thursday morning and work down into Southern Montana by Thursday evening.

Air temperatures are expected to remain below zero Friday through Sunday, both daytime highs and especially morning lows. Forecast air temperatures will be slightly below zero during the day Friday through Sunday and morning lows across SW Montana could fall between –20 to –35 below zero.

A light 5 to 10 mph breeze could produce feels like or wind chill values colder than –30 below zero. Frostbite and hypothermia could develop within 30 minutes.

