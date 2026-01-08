Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warming trend begins over the weekend
Chill remains for Friday
BOZEMAN – A deep trough of Low-pressure is sitting over the northern and central Rockies producing chilly temperatures. This will likely continue into Friday. Temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages for Friday.

Over the weekend a gradual warming trend will begin with temperatures rising into the low 40s by Sunday. Next week temperatures will be well above normal once again with highs in the mid to upper 40s with a few lower 50s and morning lows will be 20+ degrees above normal. In fact, forecast lows by Tuesday and Wednesday will be close to normal for daytime highs.

