Chilly breeze but clearing for Monday

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather
Posted at 7:47 AM, Feb 06, 2023
Today's Forecast: A few isolated flurries are possible for the morning with skies slowly clearing for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the west to northwest between 10-20 mph. The evening will bring a mix of clouds and moonlit skies allowing lows to fall back to the teens and 20s overnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 35; Low: 22. Light flurries early with minimal accumulation before skies clear for the afternoon. Winds will stay out of the northwest between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 33; Low: 18. Spotty light snow and slick roads are expected for the morning will turn to partly cloudy conditions for the afternoon. Winds will be brisk out of the northwest between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 35; Low: 20. Breezy but mild for the afternoon. Look for temperatures to cool quickly for the evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 29; Low: 10 Expect light snow early before our skies slowly clear for the afternoon.

