Chilly for a few days

BOZEMAN – A Pacific storm system continues to pass over Montana Thursday afternoon and should produce scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through Thursday early evening.

The area of greatest potential for thunderstorms will be between Butte and Bozeman with a slim chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

An area of Low-pressure will spin into northern Montana Thursday evening and slowly drift to the east Friday. This will lock us into a much cooler overall weather pattern for Friday into Saturday.

Forecast highs in the 60s Friday and moving up into the 70s by Saturday. By early next week temperatures will rebound back to normal levels and possibly slightly above normal. Lower valleys could move back up into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

