Chilly with scattered snow through the end of the week

BOZEMAN – Cool and unsettled weather pattern will continue to play out over the next several days. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through Friday with a slight increase in overall temperatures this weekend and a big jump in temperatures next week.

A weak trough of Low-pressure is stalled off the Pacific NW coast and will push disorganized bands of snow through SW Montana Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Another similar disturbance will arrive Friday into Saturday morning.

Scattered snow, cooler temperatures, some wind, and wintry travel conditions are expected with both disturbances so plan accordingly.

A stronger upper-level trough will develop off the California coast this weekend and pave the way for heavy rain and heavy mountain snow to impact that state with some of that storm energy trying to push into the central and northern Rockies.

The good news about this next storm system is a stronger SW flow aloft will develop for Montana and help temperatures begin to moderate this weekend and we could see mid to upper 40s early next week with a few isolated lower 50s.