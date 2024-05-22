Classic Spring snow storm to impact SW Montana Wednesday Night

BOZEMAN – A Low-pressure system will bring a healthy amount of moisture to SW Montana Wednesday night into Thursday.

Heavy snow with a high water content will bring a significant boost to most mountain ranges Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued WINTER STORM WARNINGS for all mountain ranges in SW Montana.

Total snow accumulations will be highly varied but in general there could be 12”-24”+ of snow above 7,000’. Mountain passes could see 3”-12”+ of heavy wet snow tonight. Valleys could also see accumulations between 1”-6”.

There are Winter Weather Advisories up for lower elevations from Dillon to Whitehall to Bozeman. Periods of valley snow will create slow-go travel conditions for the Thursday morning commute.

Total precipitation in the rain/snow mix could vary from a half an inch to one and a half inches for lower valleys.

There will be another round of scattered rain or snow this weekend with a weak disturbance.

Temperatures will rise sharply by early next week with low to mid 70s possible across SW Montana.