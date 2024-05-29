Classic Spring storm event with moderate rainfall and high mountain snow

BOZEMAN – A Pacific cold front continues to pass through Montana Wednesday afternoon producing scattered showers, a few thunderstorms, and later tonight higher mountain snow.

Temperatures are considerably cooler today compared to Tuesday and will remain cooler than normal through Thursday with a warming trend scheduled to begin on Friday into the weekend.

East of the divide has a higher probability of moderate to heavy rainfall Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is concern for excessive rainfall to develop from Bozeman to Glendive with an additional quarter of an inch to over an inch of moisture.

As temperatures cool overnight higher mountain snow could bring several inches over higher mountain peaks around SW Montana into Thursday morning.