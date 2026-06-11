Clearing and warmer for Thursday

Today's Forecast: We are finally seeing a more consistent pattern for June.Our skies will clear for your Thursday and allow our daytime highs to climb quickly to near average highs near 70°. Winds will stay out of the west to northwest between 10-20 mph.Rain chances will stay out of the picture for Thursday and most of Friday before a few evening or overnight showers move through Friday evening and early Saturday.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Warmer and dry for Thursday

BOZEMAN: High: 68; Low: 40. Clearing skies will push daytime highs to near 70°.Winds will pick up slightly for the afternoon out of the northwest between 10-20 mph.Clear skies will allow lows to fall to near 40° and put a slight chill in the air.

BUTTE: High: 69; Low: 37. Highs will build back to near average today under mostly sunny skies as any morning cloud cover clears early in the day.Look a northwest wind between 15-25 mph.Clear skies will allow lows to fall into the middle and upper 30s, though there could be a patchy light frost in a few areas.

DILLON: High: 72; Low: 40. Lots of sunshine with a southwest wind between 15-25 mph during the afternoon.With clear skies and a slight breeze our overnight temperatures will stay in the upper 30s to near 40° by early Friday.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 61; Low: 30. Clear and sunny skies for your Thursday afternoon.That sunshine should push our daytime highs back into the 60s with a southwest wind between 10-25 mph.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Cool showers Saturday

COOL WITH SHOWERS BY SATURDAY MORNING: Overall we expect more consistent temperatures heading into next week but we do have another cool and wet day as we move from Friday night into Saturday.A weak cold front will spark a few showers and keep temperatures below average with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.Spotty showers will develop overnight Friday and linger into early Saturday.There is another slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon.Shower chances are relatively low with those cooler temperatures in place which will limit our rain chances overall during the day on Saturday. Highs early next week should bounce back into the 80s by Tuesday.