Cold and snow to continue into Friday for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – No big changes to the overall weather pattern over Montana except that the Low-pressure system driving this storm is slowly advancing into eastern Montana Thursday afternoon.

Cold and lingering pockets of off and on snow will persist over SW Montana Thursday night and into Friday. There is still a chance most lower valleys could see another 2”-4” of snow by Friday night.

There is WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES still up through this evening and possibly extending into Friday afternoon. Plan on continued hazardous travel conditions through Saturday morning.

This storm will exit the region entirely by Saturday afternoon and skies should begin to clear. This will bring colder morning lows this weekend and possibly slightly below zero morning lows in classic cold spots like Butte and West Yellowstone.

Next week temperatures will slowly moderate and could rise above freezing by Monday and by the end of next week forecast highs are back up into the mid to upper 40s.