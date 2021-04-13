Cold continues with periodic snow showers

BOZEMAN – A cool and unsettled pattern will continue through the end of the week across Montana. There are 2 slow moving upper-level Low pressure systems impacting our local weather with unseasonably cold temperatures and periods of snow.

Be prepared for changing travel conditions through the end of the week as hit and miss snow showers can lead to small areas of snow and ice especially at pass level.

This pattern will break down by the weekend as High-pressure rebuilds producing a dry and warmer pattern across most of the western U.S.

