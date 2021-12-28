Cold continues with scattered snow showers for several days

BOZEMAN – Tuesday morning fell well below zero between Bozeman-Belgrade-Three Forks Tuesday morning between –15 to –22 below zero. Some of the coldest morning lows in Montana occurred along the hi-line with Havre falling all the way down to –33 degrees below zero.

The National Weather continues Wind Chill Advisory and Warnings for central and northern counties through Wednesday morning and some of the warnings go through Thursday morning. This region will likely see feels like temperatures between –30 to –50 degrees below zero especially in the early morning hours.

kbzk

Locally, temperatures will not be as cold with increasing clouds and scattered snow showers. We will still remain colder than normal through the Saturday. A brief warm up is in the forecast for Sunday through Tuesday of next week and max temperatures could rise into the lower 30s but forecast models show another round of Arctic air is coming by Wednesday of next week.

Over the next 3 days, clouds and snow showers will develop over SW Montana with the best chance for accumulating snow over most area mountain passes. Snow and blowing snow are also possible and will create difficult driving conditions especially in wind prone areas.

kbzk

Lower valleys could also see some minor snow accumulations Wednesday through Friday. This will continue to keep most local and highways snow-covered and icy with areas of blowing snow possible at times. Be prepared for slow-go travel conditions through the end of the week and be prepared for below zero lows and below zero wind chills across SW Montana through the end of the week.