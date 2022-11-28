Watch Now
Cold forecast this week with more snow to come

Posted at 1:35 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 15:35:04-05

BOZEMAN – A cold and unsettled weather pattern will continue this week with periods of light snow through Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain well below normal and could fall below zero over the next couple of nights. The coldest temperatures will be Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning across SW Montana but could rise with the next storm system by Thursday morning.

There is a better chance for scattered snow showers late Wednesday through Friday and plan on difficult travel conditions to return as well. By the weekend, these storms will be gone, and a drier and colder weather pattern is likely by Saturday.

