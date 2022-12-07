Cold front arrives Friday afternoon

BOZEMAN – Not as much wind today and better travel conditions with less areas of blowing snow.

Weak High-pressure should produce a cold and dry pattern through Thursday evening but the next upstream storm is just off the Pacific NW coast.

This next weather maker will bring a shot of snow and wind to Montana Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

SW Montana should see scattered snow showers and gusty winds from this storm between 3 pm and 7 pm Friday. Hopefully this front will be behind us by the time the Montana State University football playoff game starts at 8:15 pm.