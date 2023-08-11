Cold front arrives Saturday night

BOZEMAN – High-pressure will produce a mostly dry pattern through Saturday across Montana. A Pacific cold front will drop down the backside of the building ridge Saturday evening into Sunday morning and produce scattered showers and thunderstorms mostly east of the divide through early Sunday morning.

A NW flow aloft will develop behind the cold front and knock down temperatures into the 70s by Sunday.

This brief cool down will only impact SW Montana on Sunday as the High-pressure ridge will expand beginning Monday and help push temperatures back above normal for the first half of next week.

Most of SW Montana could see max temperatures Monday through Wednesday in the upper 80s to lower 90s.