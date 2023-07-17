Cold front to bring a short break from the smoke and heat

BOZEMAN – A Pacific cold front is passing through Montana from west to east today producing gusty winds, a few showers and thunderstorms, and slightly cooler temperatures.

This frontal passage will also help scrub out most of the wildfire smoke for a few days.

High-pressure will once again gain strength by the end of the week and create extreme heat over the region by the weekend. Temperatures will jump up into the lower to upper 90s across SW Montana this weekend.

Wildfire smoke will most likely drift back down into Montana from Canada beginning Thursday.