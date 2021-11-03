Watch
Cold front to pass through Thursday afternoon

Posted at 2:15 PM, Nov 03, 2021
BOZEMAN – The next weather maker will arrive Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. A stronger Pacific storm will slam into the Pacific NW and weaken substantially before reaching Montana.

A cold front will pass through Montana Thursday afternoon and evening producing gusty surface winds, some scattered valley rain and higher mountain snow.

If you are traveling Thursday into Friday there will be mixed precipitation for mid to higher elevations and this could lead to some icy road conditions for mountain passes especially along the MT/ID state line.

Snow accumulations should be light with several inches above 7,000’ Thursday night.

Localized wind gusts above 40 mph are also possible Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. In high-wind prone areas stronger gusts are possible and could produce some travel difficulties for high profile vehicles.

By the weekend temperatures will be trending slightly cooler and look for a few more chances for rain or snow into early next week.

