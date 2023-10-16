Cold front to produce gusty winds Tuesday and a brief cool down

BOZEMAN – A brief change is coming to the overall weather pattern for a days. A Pacific cold front will pass through Montana Tuesday afternoon producing mostly cloudy skies, slightly cooler temperatures, a few showers, and plenty of wind.

Strongest wind gusts will develop in high wind areas along the Rocky Mountain Front, central and northern counties and down into the Livingston and Big Timber areas.

The National Weather Service issued a HIGH WIND WARNING from Midnight Monday through 9 pm Tuesday. Peak wind gusts 60 to 70 mph are possible.

There could be some additional wind high highlights coming this afternoon and I’ll have a complete update on the windy pattern for your tonight at 4:30 pm, 5:30 pm, and 10 pm on KXLF and KBZK.

Beginning Wednesday temperatures will slowly climb and by the end of the week forecast highs are back up into the upper 60s to mid 70s.

The next cool and wet weather pattern is expected by the end of the weekend into early next week.