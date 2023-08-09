Cold front will bring gusty wind and a few rumbles Wednesday night

BOZEMAN – A Pacific cold front will pass through Montana Wednesday evening producing gusty winds ahead of the front with a quick shot of showers and thunderstorms.

Wind gusts 20 to 40 mph will create higher fire danger Wednesday afternoon and evening so please use caution with outdoor activities.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler behind the front Thursday but look for mostly dry and warming temperatures with a High-pressure ridge pattern this weekend.

Temperatures could rise into the mid 80s by Monday but forecast models show a slight dip in temperatures are likely again later next week.