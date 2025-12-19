Cold front will exit SW Montana Friday night

BOZEMAN – Another strong cold front is passing through SW Montana Friday afternoon with powerful wind gusts along with rain and snow.

This system will exit the region overnight Friday,and a cooler and drier pattern develops on Saturday.

There are Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings up for higher elevations in Western, SW, and SC Montana. These winter storm highlights will expire by Saturday morning.

High Wind Warnings and Advisories are also up for most of SW Montana through Friday evening. Peak wind gusts 40 to 70 mph could continue through Friday evening.

