BOZEMAN – A cold front will pass through Montana Wednesday night and could produce a few showers and thunderstorms along with gusty surface wind.

Temperatures will remain slightly below normal through the end of week especially with this cold front Wednesday night.

By the weekend a High-pressure ridge will be building over Montana and temperatures will begin to climb into the 80s. A mostly dry and warm forecast is still on track for this weekend making up for the cool and wet weather pattern from last weekend.

Temperatures could reach the mid to upper 80s by early next week.