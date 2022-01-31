Cold, snow and wind will impact travel through Wednesday

BOZEMAN – An active weather pattern for the next couple of days. The first of two cold fronts passed through Montana this morning with snow and blowing snow. The second cold front will be packing Arctic air and that digs into Montana from the North this evening into Tuesday.

kbzk

Strong surface winds will continue to produce blowing snow and reduced visibility across the state tonight into Tuesday. Snow bands will bring periodic rounds of short intense snowfall through Tuesday evening along with gusty surface winds.

Travel conditions will be greatly impacted statewide for the next 2 days.

Deep Arctic air will blanket the entire state Tuesday into Wednesday with below zero forecast lows by Wednesday morning. Wind chills will also be extremely cold in the early morning hours Wednesday and Thursday.

A gradual warming trend begins Thursday and by the weekend into early next week temperatures should rise slightly above normal.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY up through 5 am Tuesday morning for the Butte/Blackfoot region and along the continental divide. Snow and blowing snow will create hazardous travel conditions.

kbzk

The National Weather Service continues a HIGH WIND WARNING for most of central Montana extending southward into the Livingston area with a Wind Advisory.

Peak wind gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible and could produce areas of considerable blowing snow and low visibility.