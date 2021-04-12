Cold this week but warming up next week

BOZEMAN – A cooler than normal pattern to linger over Montana for most of this week. A broad trough of Low-pressure is parked right over the Northern Rockies and will continue to dig southward through Thursday.

Forecast highs will remain 20 to 30 degrees cooler than normal for several more days. There is a limited amount of moisture so watch for some scattered snow showers mostly over mountains and passes for several days.

This type of a pattern is beneficial to slow down snow-melt and hopefully add several inches to our mountain snowpack this week.

A pattern change is likely to begin this weekend and the 6 to 10 outlook shows above normal temperatures returning to most of the western U.S. including Montana and a drier than normal pattern as well April 17-21.

