Cold this week with a little more rain and snow

BOZEMAN – A trough of Low-pressure will keep our weather pattern this week on the cold side with several weak disturbances producing scattered off and on showers and mountain snow.

The last few days have been impressive for moisture across Montana, even setting a few daily records. The next couple of days will likely bring scattered light rain/snow showers, but enough potential for mixed precipitation for mountain passes and possible icy road surfaces.

Temperatures will remain well below normal this week and into the upcoming weekend.

The chance for moisture is on the lower side Tuesday into Wednesday with higher probability for rain or snow by the end of the week.

