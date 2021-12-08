BOZEMAN – A cold front is passing through Montana Wednesday afternoon producing gusty surface winds and scattered snow showers. Lower valleys like Bozeman could see a rain/snow mix by early evening tonight this will likely impact tonight’s commute.

Temperatures will be trending colder for a few days to wrap up the work week, but a slow warming trend starts this weekend through early next week as temperatures climb back up into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

The next weather maker will arrive on Tuesday of next week with another round of rain or snow, gusty winds, and trending cooler by Wednesday.

