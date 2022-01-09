Colder Sunday with a gradual warming trend next week

BOZEMAN – Colder and drier weather pattern for SW Montana heading into Sunday. Travel conditions are slowly improving in many areas as the wind diminishes. Road closures have been lifted for I-90 west of Missoula and across Island Park, ID.

High pressure will be building over the region for most of next week. This should lock us into a dry pattern but this could also strengthen lower valley inversions, in other words, trapping cold air down at the surface.

Forecast models show this inversion setup should break down mid-week allowing temperatures to rise slightly above normal for most of SW Montana.

One other side effect of the blocking high pressure pattern could be patchy valley fog in the early morning hours.