Watch
Weather

Actions

Colder Sunday with a gradual warming trend next week

items.[0].videoTitle
jan8satrad.png
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 10:13:32-05

BOZEMAN – Colder and drier weather pattern for SW Montana heading into Sunday. Travel conditions are slowly improving in many areas as the wind diminishes. Road closures have been lifted for I-90 west of Missoula and across Island Park, ID.

High pressure will be building over the region for most of next week. This should lock us into a dry pattern but this could also strengthen lower valley inversions, in other words, trapping cold air down at the surface.

Forecast models show this inversion setup should break down mid-week allowing temperatures to rise slightly above normal for most of SW Montana.

One other side effect of the blocking high pressure pattern could be patchy valley fog in the early morning hours.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader