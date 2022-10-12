Comfy temperatures for SW Montana

BOZEMAN – The big picture weather pattern is a persistent NW flow aloft for the rest of the week keeping temperatures near to slightly above normal.

High-pressure over the Pacific NW and Low-pressure over the Great Lakes will force the Polar Jet Stream to dive through Montana from NW to SE. Right now, there are now disturbances tracking through the NW flow keeping the general pattern on the mostly dry side.

Daytime highs will remain above normal for the rest of the week with a slight dip on Saturday and back above normal again beginning Sunday.

Enjoy the quiet weather pattern.