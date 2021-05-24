Cool and breezy for your Monday

Today's Forecast:Overcast skies and windy conditions will be the main weather headlines for your Monday. Winds will stay out of the west to southwest wind between 10-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. There will be a few isolated showers in the area with highs staying in the middle 50s to upper 50s by the afternoon.

BOZEMAN: High: 58; Low: 38. Gusty winds out of the southwest wind between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. Don’t surprised to see a few isolated showers through the day and early evening.

BUTTE: High: 53; Low: 30. Light showers are possible with gusty winds out of the west between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.

DILLON: High: 56; Low: 34. Breezy and cloudy with a west wind between 15-30 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 51; Low: 29. Light to moderate rain showers are likely by the afternoon with light snow possible overnight.

