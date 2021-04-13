Cool and breezy for your Tuesday

Today's Forecast:

Crisp and cool start to the day with highs only reaching the middle and upper 30s and low 40s for the afternoon. Winds will be brisk out of the east to northeast 10-20 mph. Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions through the early afternoon with clearing skies tonight.

BOZEMAN: High: 39; Low: 19. Cool clouds and breezy for your Tuesday afternoon. We will see winds out of the east between 10-20 mph with winds continuing out of the northeast between 10-20 mph with occasional gusts near 25 mph.

BUTTE: High: 37; Low: 16. Chilly and cloudy for the first half of the day with a northeast wind between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 42; Low: 18. Gusty winds will linger for the afternoon as temperatures stay in the low 40s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 38; Low: 13. Clear skies early with mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the east to northeast wind between 10-20 mph.

