Cool and breezy for your Wednesday

Today's Forecast: Clearing and chilly to start the day with mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon. Winds will stay out of the west between 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph during the afternoon and early evening. Clouds will begin to move in overnight with snow showers before dawn along the western edge of the Montana/Idaho state line.

BOZEMAN: High: 39; Low: 19. Chilly with gusty winds out of the west between 10-20 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph into the late afternoon. Look for a few clouds late in the day.

BUTTE: High: 37; Low: 17. Cold and breezy through the early afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay out of the west to southwest between 10-20 mph.

DILLON: High: 39; Low: 20 Crisp for the morning and breezy and cool for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 32; Low: 15. Cool under partly cloudy skies into the afternoon. There is a slight chance for snow to develop overnight.