Cool And Breezy Start To The Week In SW Montana

Today's Forecast: A few showers are likely for the first part of your Monday with cool highs in the 50s and 60s.While the showers may fade, we are still dealing with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions through the afternoon and evening.Winds will stay out of the west to northwest between 10-20 mph.Frost is possible overnight west of the divide as skies clear by the early morning.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather AM Rain Chance

BOZEMAN: High: 63; Low: 39. Isolated to scattered showers with winds out of the west between 10-20 mph.

BUTTE: High: 58; Low: 32. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy for the afternoon.Winds will be out of the west between 10-20 mph.Skies are expected to clear through the evening with patchy frost possible by early Tuesday morning.

DILLON: High: 63; Low: 39. A few scattered showers are possible today but will clear before noon.West winds are likely between 10-20 mph.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 58; Low: 32. Mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.An isolated shower is possible during the morning with a few rays of sun likely by the late afternoon.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Warmer By The Weekend

Temperatures will stay below average through Wednesday with the coolest air expected Monday and Tuesday.Model trends show temperatures back above average and will stay in the 70s through the end of the week and continue to climb for the weekend.

Rain chances are still likely to be persistent this week, though no large-scale systems are expected to move through.Nearly daily rain chances are expected this week.